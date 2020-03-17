Local school districts have been working to provide meals to school-aged children who need food while schools are shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.
At Western Local District District, “85 to 90 percent” of the school’s staff volunteered to put together and deliver Power Packs for Western students in need of food on Monday, Mar. 16, according to Brock Brewster, superintendent of Western Local School District.
“We are starting out right now with the ones we know get (Power Packs) every week and we’re going to go from there and just continue to increase as we need to,” Brewster said. “We’re going to be a system where, if people let us know they need food, whether or not they are on a list with us, we’re going to deliver food for them.”
To better provide for Western students in need of food or educational materials, Brewster recently created a new Facebook page: Western Local Students Food Service and Educational Information. Brewster advises those needing food to message on the new Facebook page instead of the Western Pike Local Schools Facebook page to avoid messages being “lost in the mix.”
Those in need of food are required to fill out a School Closure Food Form available on the school’s regular Facebook page, Western Pike Local Schools.
Donations from the public are accepted. According to Brewster, the following food items are needed: ramen noodle packs, macaroni and cheese boxes, beanie weenies/vienna sausages, cans of ravioli, chicken/tuna (in cans), jars of peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned fruit cups, packs of pasta, jars and cans of pasta sauce. Donations should be dropped off at the high school and elementary office. Brewster said someone should be in the offices from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wed. March 18. and that office hours will be posted on the school’s Facebook page after Wednesday.
Scioto Valley Local School District is currently discussing how to dispense food to students in need. Scioto Valley Local School District administrators and board members will be meeting on Tuesday, March 17, at which dispensing food to Scioto Valley Local Schools students will be discussed. On Thursday, March 19, Scioto Valley Local Schools administrators will be meeting with the district’s building principals and the Pike County Community Action Committee “for the sole purpose of discussing how to dispense food while students are out (of school) for the next three weeks,” said Wes Hairston, Scioto Valley Local Schools District Superintendent.
“We want to make sure all of our kids have an opportunity for meals at this time,” Hairston said.
Pike County Career Technology Center (CTC) is offering lunches to Pike CTC students on Tuesday (Mar.17) and Wed. (Mar.18) at the CTC cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Next week’s lunch schedules are to be announced,” according to Eric Meredith, superintendent of the Pike County Career Technology Center.
“We’ll post it on our Facebook page, Pike County Career Technology Center, and we’ll also do an all-call to our students like we have already done, and it will (be announced) on our electronic sign at the end of the road,” Meredith said.
Eastern Local School District will be providing food to students in need five days a week, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school. Go to door 22 to pick up the food. If you do not have transportation, you can call the school at 740-226-1544 (if no one answers, leave a message), or you can message the school on their Facebook Page, Eastern Pike Local Schools.
In addition, three churches will be working with Eastern Local Schools and will also be providing food to students at the following times and locations: First Baptist Church in Beaver, 7046 State Route 335, Beaver, will be dispensing food from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; Stockdale United Christian Church, 499 State Route 335, Beaver, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and Owl Creek Lighthouse, 1442 Germany Road, Lucasville (at the intersection of Owl Creek and Germany Road), five days a week, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local churches and organizations are working with Waverly City School administrators in providing food to Waverly City School students (see related article in this edition.)
