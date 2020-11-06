Pike County General Health District

Sadly, Pike County has now had its first death from COVID-19, according to the Pike County General Health District.

“With sadness and regret, the Pike County General Health District is reporting its first COVID-19-related death,” the health district stated in a press release on Friday afternoon. “The deceased individual was a female, in her 80’s, and passed away at the hospital.

“As the last county in the state without a COVID-19 death, we knew it was just a matter of time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted. Please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one.

“As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure. No other information will be released at this time.”

