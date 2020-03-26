The Pike County General Health District (PCGHD) released the following statement on Thursday, March 26 concerning Ohio's Stay At Home Order and Businesses:
Businesses of Pike County:
On Sunday, March 22nd, 2020, Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton of the Ohio Department of Health issued a Stay At Home Order which requires businesses that are not “essential” to close so that their employees stay home. The state government has referred questions regarding this Stay At Home Order to local health departments to answer along with enforcement of violations. The Pike County General Health District has been so bombarded with questions and concerns about this Order that it is impossible to answer and address them all. The PCGHD’s primary focus must remain on managing other critical aspects of this public health emergency.
Therefore, I am communicating to the public to please carefully read the Order and follow it the best you can. The intent of this Order is to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent possible, while enabling essential services to continue, to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the greatest extent possible. We are all responsible for making this strategy successful and this Stay At Home Order effective.
The Order provides numerous exceptions that allow for certain activities that some people may not realize why they are essential. As a reminder, even if your business is essential — it still must comply with section 18 of this Order to remain open. While the Pike County General Health District is not forgoing enforcement, we cannot logistically police all these activities while also maintaining our primary focus on handling other aspects of this public health emergency. If employees have questions about infection control at work or essentiality, please discuss those with your supervisor first before calling the health district.
We want to thank all the essential businesses that truly should be operating that are helping everyone through this crisis. We also call upon the good businesses and people of our county to help us maintain public safety and save human lives by studying the Order carefully and by doing what they believe is right. For those that do not make the right decision, and for those who are just taking advantage of a loophole when they and others know they are not essential and should not really stay open – please know that your reputation is on the line. Human lives are more important than your profits. If you are running a business that should not be operating at this time, your employees and your potential customers will look back on your actions and will not forget them. We must all make sacrifices for the greater good during this crisis, and for the businesses that are not really essential, that means closing so that your employees may stay home.
Businesses of Pike County, please take a long, hard, honest look at your operation — and make the right decision about whether or not you are essential. Thank you for doing the right thing and for complying with this Stay At Home Order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.