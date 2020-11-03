Tony Montgomery was reelected to a second term on the Pike County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, and Jeff Chattin was elected to fill the other commissioner’s seat, soon to be vacated by retiring Commissioner Blaine Beekman.
Montgomery and Chattin, both Republicans, will join Jerry Miller to form an all-Republican Pike County Board of Commissioners.
Montgomery beat Democratic challenger Chase Brown, 7,506 votes to 4,156 votes. Chattin beat Democrat Victor L. Brushart, 7,418 votes to 4,241 votes.
Chattin said that he is elated that the voters of Pike County supported him.
“It’s the culmination of, really, a lifelong ambition to be a commissioner in Pike County,” Chattin said. “And to see this kind of support, it really is gratifying to me.”
Chattin thanked the voters, his family and friends.
“Everybody helped me so much, and I really appreciated it,” he said.
Chattin said that he is proud of the fact that he and Brushart both ran a clean campaign without mudslinging.
He said that he is proud that the county voters put their confidence in him, and he said that he will work hard every day as a county commissioner.
Chattin indicated that first of all he will be learning about the job.
“I’ve been involved in many business concerns over the years, and the one thing I have learned without exception is that you have to go through the learning curve, you have to get up to speed, before you make any decision, really.”
Montgomery also expressed his appreciation to the voters for placing their confidence in him again.
“I think we’ve done a good job,” Montgomery said. “We’ve come through some really tough struggles. We’ve had to make some tough decisions, and we took some criticism for some of those decisions, but it brought us to a better place. So I really appreciate the support. I really appreciate the confidence, and I promise to continue down the path.”
Montgomery said the budgets for next year are done and that once again they have a balanced budget and that they were actually able to increase the budget for law enforcement this year.
All election results are unofficial at this time.
