A virtual information session to provide an overview of the Waste Acceptance Implementation Plan (WACIP) for the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon will be held by Ohio EPA on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
During the information session, the Agency will give a short presentation on the implementation plan and respond to questions regarding Ohio EPA’s evaluation of the WACIP, according to Ohio EPA. Participants must pre-register for the information session online at https://ohioepa.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=ohioepa&service=6
"While Ohio EPA oversees some environmental-related work at this site, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is the lead agency at the former plant," a press release from Ohio EPA states. "DOE submitted a draft WACIP to Ohio EPA in 2018 and submitted a revised WACIP in April 2020. The WACIP lays out the framework for how Waste Acceptance Criteria (WAC) requirements will be implemented to ensure that only materials that have previously been approved as part of the WAC are allowed to be placed in the on-site waste disposal facility. Ohio Department of Health has reviewed the radiological components of the WACIP. The implementation plan establishes the roles and responsibilities of the Waste Acceptance Organization. As demolition and excavation projects move forward, DOE will develop project-specific WAC compliance plans based on types of waste and how that waste was generated.
"Anyone may request to be on the mailing list for information by emailing web.requests@epa.ohio.gov with the subject line: WACIP. This document is not appealable to the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commission."
Many area residents and elected officials have expressed major concerns over offsite contamination they believe is coming from the plant — and specifically from the construction of the controversial onsite waste disposal facility.
The facility is being built after a Record of Decision was agreed upon by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 calling for the construction of an on-site disposal facility as part of the remedy for more than two million cubic yards of decontamination and decommissioning waste from the plant, which ceased operations in 2001. DOE has stated in the past that waste that does not meet the approved acceptance criteria for the onsite facility will be shipped offsite for disposal at appropriate licensed or commercial disposal facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.