Get ready Southeast Ohio!
Operation American Resolve is scheduled to be overhead Tuesday evening and will go over Waverly's Adena Pike Hospital at approximately 5:18 p.m. Times are an estimate and could be within five minutes of the time either way. So for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the F-16s overhead, they should be watching from 5:13 through 5:23 p.m.
According to social media posts by the 180th Fighter Wing, Operation American Resolve is making a swing through Southeast Ohio. The flyover serves as a salute to Ohio's frontline COVID-19 responders.
Reminder, all flights will be in conjunction with scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather.
For the safety of all Ohioans, observe the flybys from home to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Residents should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings in accordance with Ohio State Health guidance.
Today's flyover schedule includes Adena Regional, Chillicothe, at 5:15 p.m.; Adena Pike, Waverly, at 5:18 p.m., Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, at 5:22 p.m., King's Daughters, Ironton, at 5:26 p.m.; Cabell Huntington, West Virginia, at 5:28 p.m.; Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant (West Virginia)/Gallipolis, at 5:33 p.m.; O'Bleness Memorial, Athens, at 5:38 p.m.; and Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, at 5:44 p.m.
