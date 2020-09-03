The Waverly Police Department is asking residents to please avoid the area of Market and Second Street due to a partial building collapse. The collapse has affected the rear of Modern Farm House. All other residents and businesses are being evacuated.
If your vehicle is parked in the area, the Waverly Police Department is asking that you please move to make room for additional emergency vehicles.
