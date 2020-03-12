Mass gatherings have been banned in the State of Ohio, and the state's kindergarten through 12th grade schools will close for several weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, has signed an order to prohibit mass gatherings, which are defined as any event or convening that brings together 100 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
According to the order, this includes parades, fairs, and festivals.
It does not include, however, normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 100 or more persons may be in transit.
It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another, according to the order.
In addition, the order does not apply to religious gatherings, gatherings for the purpose of the expression of First Amendment protected speech, weddings and funerals.
"Regardless of whether an event or gathering falls within the definition of mass gatherings, all persons are urged to maintain social distancing (approximately six feet away from other people) whenever possible and to continue to wash hands, utilize hand sanitizer and practice proper respiratory etiquette (coughing into elbow, etc.)," the order states.
The order takes effect immediately and will remain until the state of emergency declared by the governor has been rescinded or modified.
According to DeWine's office, beginning at the conclusion of the school day on Monday, March 16, all K-12 schools will close to students through Friday, April 3. This order includes all public, community, and private K-12 schools in the state, but does not apply to Ohio’s childcare system such as daycare centers and home-based childcare providers.
"During this extended period of closure, schools should work to provide education through alternative means and school district leadership may make decisions on whether to use their school buildings," according to the governor's office. "Staff members should continue to report to school as directed by administrators."
"We want to thank educators and administrators for the extraordinary efforts they will take to continue offering services during this time of national crisis," said DeWine.
According to DeWine's office, the Ohio Department of Education will develop guidance for K-12 schools to ensure the continuity of important student services, including a strategy for providing meals.
On Wendesday, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Veterans Services issued an order limiting the number of visitors at nursing homes/assisted living facilities to one person per resident per day, with exceptions for end-of-life situations.
"The order (concerning nursing homes/assisted living facilities) will require that these facilities screen all individuals at every point of entry, including employees, vendors, family members, etc. Each individual will be screened for signs of illness and must submit to a temperature reading to gain entrance. All facilities will be required to keep a log of all who are admitted access," according to the governor's office.
The order on nursing homes/assisted living facilities will be updated soon by the Ohio Department of Health, however.
"At the urging of the nursing home industry, the Ohio Department of Health will soon update its current order limiting visitors to nursing and assisted living homes to reflect that no visitors will be admitted," according to the governor's office.
A fifth case of COVID-19 in Ohio was confirmed on Thursday. The case involves a 55-year-old man from Trumbull County who is currently hospitalized. According to DeWine, the man has no travel history outside of Ohio, and this case represents a case of community spread.
"Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton expect that the number of cases will continue to grow, as medical experts have predicted that the number of cases will continue to double every six days," DeWine's office states.
A fourth case of COVID-19 was announced on Wednesday, involving a hospitalized man, age 53, in Stark County. He had has no travel history outside of the United States.
"Because this individual has had no known contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, this is the first instance of 'community spread' in Ohio — meaning there is no known source of infection," according to a statement from the governor's office on Wednesday.
A state of emergency has been declared in Ohio after three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio were announced on Monday. These three cases are all in Cuyahoga County.
As of Thursday afternoon, according to ODH, there were five confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio, 52 persons under investigation for the virus in Ohio (up from 15 on Tuesday), and 30 people who have tested negative for the virus in Ohio.
As of March 12, the cumulative number of individuals in Ohio under health supervision was 333 (the cumulative number of travelers referred to the Ohio Department of Health for monitoring; includes travelers who have completed their self-monitoring period. These individuals are not exhibiting symptoms of illness.)
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19 and for tips on staying healthy and slowing the spread of coronavirus, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
