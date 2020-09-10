Waverly City Schools and the Pike County General Health District are announcing a positive case of COVID-19 in a student enrolled at Waverly City Schools. All close contacts of the student have been notified and quarantined according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and ODH (Ohio Department of Health) guidelines. No further information will be released at this time, other than the student has not attended class.
If you were not contacted by the health district, your child was not identified as a close contact. The school district reacted quickly to protect the health and safety of staff and students by identifying contacts and isolating them from other staff and students.
This announcement does not come as a surprise nor does it indicate any fault or wrongdoing. A positive case in one of our schools is something we have planned for and have expected. This is not a time to panic. Each of our schools have a great safety plan in place and are doing their part to keep students and staff safe.
We would like to remind everyone to continue to take preventative measures by practicing social distancing (6 feet apart), washing your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and wearing a facial covering in public settings. Most importantly — if you or your child feel sick, STAY HOME and seek guidance from a health care professional.
