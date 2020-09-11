Scioto Valley Local Schools and the Pike County General Health District are announcing a positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member employed at Scioto Valley Local Schools. This individual is also a coach. All close contacts of this individual have been notified and quarantined according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) guidelines. No further information will be released at this time.
If you were not contacted by the health district, your child was not identified as a close contact. The school district reacted quickly to protect the health and safety of staff, students, and athletes by identifying contacts and isolating them from other staff and students.
We are also reporting a second positive case of COVID-19 in a student attending classes remotely at Scioto Valley Local Schools. This student is enrolled in the online program and has not attended class in person.
This announcement does not come as a surprise nor does it indicate any fault or wrongdoing. A positive case in one of our schools is something we have planned for and have expected. This is not a time to panic. Each of our schools have a great safety plan in place and are doing their part to keep students and staff safe.
We would like to remind everyone to continue to take preventative measures by practicing social distancing (6 feet apart), washing your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and wearing a facial covering in public settings. Most importantly — if you or your child feel sick, STAY HOME and seek guidance from a health care professional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.