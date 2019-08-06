possible text message scam

Pike County Interim Sheriff James Nelson has warned that a text message on your cell phone supposedly sent from your bank could possibly be a scam.

The attached photo shows a screen shot from a phone of what the texts may look like.

On the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Nelson said that the sheriff’s office highly recommends that if you have any concerns or questions about your bank account you should call your financial institution.

If you are a victim of fraud, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-947-2111.

