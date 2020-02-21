Pike County MRC, housed by the Pike County General Health District, will be hosting a free community event on Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Beaver Fire Department (7000 State Route 335, Beaver).
Topics to be discussed will include:
• Signing up for alerts and warnings
• Communications plans
• Making an emergency kit
• Safe water during an emergency
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.