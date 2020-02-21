Pike County MRC, housed by the Pike County General Health District, will be hosting a free community event on Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Beaver Fire Department (7000 State Route 335, Beaver).

Topics to be discussed will include:

• Signing up for alerts and warnings

• Communications plans

• Making an emergency kit

• Safe water during an emergency

