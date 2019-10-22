The Village of Waverly is conducting a smoke test survey of its sanitary sewer system tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 23.
This smoke test survey will assist inspection crews in locating breaks and defects in the village's sewer system. According to the village, the smoke you see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odor, is white to gray in color and creates no fire hazards.
If smoke enters your home or business, there is good reason to assume that dangerous sewer gases may also be entering your home or business. You should evacuate immediately and notify the work crews.
If you are not home and discover smoke when you return, please call 740-947-4888.
IMPORTANT! If there is any individual in your home or business who has respiratory problems and is immobile, please notify the village at 740-947-4888 prior to the testing.
The village stated that the smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried-up drain traps.
The village says that it is advisable for the home or business owner to pour one gallon of water into each floor drain prior to the testing.
