Madison Bell, 18 years old, reportedly went missing from the Greenfield area on the morning of Sunday, May 17.
Madison is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 to 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. (She reportedly may be wearing gray contact lenses. Some reports have also said she may be wearing blue contact lenses.)
Other distinguishing characteristics include a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.
Madison was reportedly last seen leaving her house to go tanning at Country Corner Market, a business in Highland County. Her car was found later at Good Shepherd Church, Greenfield, Ohio, which is reportedly not far from the Country Corner Market. The car was reportedly unlocked, with the keys in the ignition and Madison’s phone lying in the car.
According to the Highland County Press, a press release from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office states that the sheriff’s office received a call from Madison’s mother at approximately 11:22 a.m. on Sunday.
“Madison’s mother reported that she last saw Madison at her home in Ross County and that Madison was going to a Highland County business to tan,” the Highland County Press states.
“It is believed that Madison did not make it to the business to tan. Her vehicle was located by her mother at a local church, near the tanning business on State Route 28, west of Greenfield.”
The Highland County Press also reports that according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, information was obtained regarding a white vehicle with California license plates parked in the parking lot of the church where Madison’s vehicle was located.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madison Bell should call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 393-1421 or the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.