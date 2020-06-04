Pike County General Health District

As of Wednesday, June 3, the Pike County General Health District was reporting a ninth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pike County. 

According to the health district, contact tracing is complete for the individual. 

Of the county's nine reported cases, three are listed as active cases, and six are listed as recovered cases. Six of the cases are listed as confirmed cases, and three of the cases are listed as probable COVID-19 cases. 

The cases include four females and five males ranging in age from 25 to 55 years old. 

As of June 4, the Pike health district was reporting two pending tests for COVID-19 in the county. 

Tags

Load comments