ODOT logo

Through the week ending Oct. 26, 2019: The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Pike County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com

DISTRICTWIDE

A districtwide guardrail replacement project is under way on various routes, and traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers when crews are at work, and the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall. (#19-0176)

PIKE COUNTY

State Route 32 is reduced to one lane in the westbound direction for a slide repair project. The site is situated between C.R. 116 (Zahn's Corner Road) and C.R. 57 (Beaver Pike), near the CSZ Railroad overpass. Traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane in the westbound direction, and eastbound traffic should not be affected by this restriction. (#19-1027)

State Route 104 may be subject to intermittent restrictions in the Lake White area due to heavy truck traffic entering and exiting the highway as part of a project by ODNR. Although the route will be open to two lanes of traffic, motorists are advised of the need for additional caution.

Load comments