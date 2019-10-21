Through the week ending Oct. 26, 2019: The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Pike County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com
DISTRICTWIDE
A districtwide guardrail replacement project is under way on various routes, and traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers when crews are at work, and the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall. (#19-0176)
PIKE COUNTY
State Route 32 is reduced to one lane in the westbound direction for a slide repair project. The site is situated between C.R. 116 (Zahn's Corner Road) and C.R. 57 (Beaver Pike), near the CSZ Railroad overpass. Traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane in the westbound direction, and eastbound traffic should not be affected by this restriction. (#19-1027)
State Route 104 may be subject to intermittent restrictions in the Lake White area due to heavy truck traffic entering and exiting the highway as part of a project by ODNR. Although the route will be open to two lanes of traffic, motorists are advised of the need for additional caution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.