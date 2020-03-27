On Thursday, March 26, the Pike County General Health District (PCGHD) posted the following statement to their Facebook page, answering some of the questions that they are commonly asked:
"PCGHD staff are being overwhelmed by phone calls at this time. Prior to calling our office, please visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website at coronavirus@ohio.gov and see the frequently asked questions, checklists, and links to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance. You can also call 1-833-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
"Below is our response to some commonly asked questions:
• PCGHD does NOT offer testing for COVID-19
•PCGHD does NOT receive negative test results for COVID-19. Only confirmed cases are reportable to the health district.
• PCGHD does NOT provide PPE (masks, gloves, etc.) to the public. There is a national shortage of PPE, so efforts are being made to conserve PPE for frontline health care workers in hospitals, nursing homes, etc.
• If you are experiencing symptoms (fever, dry cough, sore throat) self-quarantine at home for 14 days if your symptoms are manageable. Most cases of COVID-19 will be manageable at home. Call your primary care provider to notify them of your symptoms and for further guidance.
• If your symptoms are severe or you are experiencing respiratory distress, call 911 or contact your nearest ER and alert them of your symptoms prior to arrival so they can take preventative measures.
• If you want to be tested for COVID-19, please be aware that there is a national and local shortage of tests, and it is likely you will have to meet certain criteria to be tested. These criteria are based on CDC guidance to make the best use of the limited supply of testing.
• Contact Information for local screening centers/triage lines:
Adena: 740-542-SAFE (7233)
SOMC: 740-356-CARE (2273)
Holzer: need referral from primary care provider
• Health Care Workers who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their immediate supervisor and occupational health for guidance. Additional guidance can be obtained from the CDC website. Here are some helpful links with guidance (see below); please consult these prior to contacting the health department."
https://www.cdc.gov/…/…/hcp/guidance-risk-assesment-hcp.html
