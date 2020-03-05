A portion of North Access Road at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Portsmouth Site in Pike County will be closed to site and public traffic during workdays until Friday, April 3. The section of North Access Road is between the Northeast Bypass Road (Fog Road) and Perimeter Road. The closure will occur Mondays through Thursdays between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drivers should allow extra time and adjust travel plans accordingly.

