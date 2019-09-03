Ohio State Highway Patrol

A two-vehicle injury crash occurred at approximately 4:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2 at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 104 in Pike County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1993 Honda Goldwing three-wheeled motorcycle operated by 70-year-old Neal Kirby of Lewisburg, Kentucky, was traveling eastbound on State Route 32 when Kirby attempted to turn northbound onto State Route 104. The Patrol reported that a 2014 Honda CR-V, operated by 51-year-old Rocrialma Sheffield of Amelia, Ohio, was traveling westbound on State Route 32.

“After it failed to yield while turning left, the motorcycle was struck by the SUV Sheffield was driving,” according to the Patrol. “The SUV overturned several times on State Route 32.”

Kirby and his passenger, Betty Kirby, age 66, were both thrown from the motorcycle, the Patrol reported. HealthNet helicopter transported Neal Kirby to Grant Hospital in Columbus. Sheffield was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital by MedFlight. The other occupants of the SUV, 51-year-old Rodney Sheffield and three juveniles, were transported to Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. Betty Kirby was also transported to Adena Pike Medical Center.

Both State Route 32 westbound and State Route 104 southbound were shut down for about 90 minutes, and State Route 32 eastbound was shut down for approximately an hour, according to the Patrol.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County EMS, Elm Grove Fire Department, Portsmouth Ambulance and USEC EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

