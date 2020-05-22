A man (pictured with this story) is being sought in connection with the disappearance of Madison Bell, 18 years old, who went missing from the Greenfield area in Highland County on the morning of Sunday, May 17.
According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on behalf of the Highland County Sheriff's Office, the investigators are interested in identifying the individual in the photos captured on May 17 in Highland County, Ohio.
This unknown individual may have information related to Madison Bell from Highland County, according to investigators.
Madison is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, or 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 120 to 125 pounds (Ohio Attorney General's missing persons website says 150 pounds), of average build, with brown hair and brown eyes. (She reportedly may be wearing gray contact lenses. Some reports have also said she may be wearing blue contact lenses.)
Other distinguishing characteristics include a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.
Madison was reportedly last seen leaving her house to go tanning at Country Corner Market, a business in Highland County. Her car was found later at Good Shepherd Church, Greenfield, Ohio, which is reportedly not far from the Country Corner Market. The car was reportedly unlocked, with the keys in the ignition and Madison’s phone lying in the car.
According to the Highland County Press, a press release from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office stated that the sheriff’s office received a call from Madison’s mother at approximately 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, May 17.
“Madison’s mother reported that she last saw Madison at her home in Ross County and that Madison was going to a Highland County business to tan,” the Highland County Press stated.
“It is believed that Madison did not make it to the business to tan. Her vehicle was located by her mother at a local church, near the tanning business on State Route 28, west of Greenfield.”
Bell was set to graduate from McClain High School in Greenfield this week.
The Highland County Press also reported that according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, information was obtained regarding a vehicle of interest, a white vehicle with possible California license plates, parked in the parking lot of the church where Madison’s vehicle was located.
If anyone recognizes the man in the photos, the vehicle pictured here or has information regarding Madison Bell, they should call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 393-1421 or the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 773-1185. According to cinncinnati.com, there is also a specific hotline at 844-727-9111.
Anonymous tips can be reported to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers by going to their Facebook page and clicking on the "use app" button. Tips can also be made through www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You may also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).
Tips leading to the whereabouts of Madison Bell may be eligible for a reward.
