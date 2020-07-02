As Ohio’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke about the process for opening schools during the next school year and unveiled a new health advisory system during a press conference on Thursday.
He spoke about entering the next phase in the battle against the disease. (Information about school openings will be shared in a story in the July 8 edition of the News Watchman.)
“We are now entering another critical juncture in our battle against the coronavirus,” the governor said. “Someone likened this to being in the second inning of a nine-inning game. I’m not sure what inning we’re in, but it’s still fairly early.
“What we’re seeing, of course, as you can see in headlines across the state and on the news on TV and radio, the virus is once again spreading with a vengeance across many parts of the country and across parts of Ohio. In this next phase of the pandemic, saving lives, protecting our fellow Ohioans, remains our top priority. We cannot move backward. Ohioans have come too far in this fight to cede ground now to this virus.”
He said that our best defense moving forward is to be on the offense, and he said that it is important both to keep safe and to keep the economy moving.
“These are consistent, and one is certainly dependent upon the other,” he said. “Learning to live and learning to function and to keep an economy open and moving all the while taking active measures to slow the spread of this very infectious, deadly disease until we have a vaccine or other effective treatments that are widely available to all Ohioans — these are our goals.”
The governor said that baseline orders for all Ohioans will continue, including things like social distancing, businesses following required safety protocols, etc.
DeWine then unveiled a new warning system called the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
The system is based upon the premise that all the counties have some things in common, he indicated. He mentioned that all counties in the state, regardless of advisory system level, have community spread and need to continue practicing basic safety measures such as washing hands, social distancing, wearing a mask when in public, following guidelines for work, etc.
“But as we start to look at the state beyond that, we look at what’s happening in each county,” he said. “Now we know that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising dramatically. We’ve seen them climb over the last three weeks ... 412 on June 17. June 24 that number had risen to 632. Yesterday, on July 1, (the number was) 1,076 (24-hour reported cases change).
“This is a worrisome and concerning trend, and we’re going to continue to watch these numbers. Our COVID-19 experts say that there is likely community spread in every Ohio county.”
The governor indicated that a summary of anecdotal evidence (based on what local health departments are hearing from local contact tracers when they talk to individuals who have been infected) shows that some of the places where the disease is spreading include large family gatherings, such as birthday parties, graduation celebrations, funerals, and other large gatherings.
DeWine said this includes protests where groups of people gather, and he mentioned that shouting presents a particular risk.
He said the virus is also spreading in the workplace, bars, restaurants, and tourist destinations.
“It’s spreading because people showing symptoms are not staying home when they should. It’s spreading because people aren’t social distancing, and they aren’t wearing masks.”
He said that people are letting their guards down, “and all the great actions that Ohioans have taken to this point are in danger, frankly, of being reversed.”
“The Ohio Public Health Advisory System will provide local health departments and community leaders data and information to combat flare-ups as they occur in different parts of the state,” according to the governor’s office. “The system consists of four levels that provide Ohioans with guidance as to the severity of the problem in the counties in which they live.”
“Our new Public Health Advisory System will help make clear the very real dangers happening in individual counties across Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “This is a color-coded system built on a data-driven framework to assess the degree of the virus’ spread and to inform, engage, and empower individuals, businesses, communities, local governments, and others in their response and actions.”
Data Indicators:
A county’s alert level is determined by seven data indicators:
1. New Cases Per Capita
2. Sustained Increase in New Cases
3. Proportion of Cases that Are Not Congregate Cases
4. Sustained Increase in Emergency Room Visits
5. Sustained Increase in Outpatient Visits
6. Sustained Increase in New COVID-19 Hospital Admissions
7. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Bed Occupancy
Additional measurements still in development include county-level data on contact tracing, tests per capita, and percent positivity, according to the governor’s office.
Detailed descriptions for each indicator can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/Summary-Alert-Indicators.pdf
Alert Levels:
Alert Level 1 Public Emergency (Yellow): Baseline level. County has met zero or one indicator. Active exposure and spread. Follow all health orders.
As of Tuesday, June 30, Pike County was at a Level 1 Public Emergency, Active exposure and spread. The governor said that the majority of counties in Level 1 are seeing a moderate number of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition.
“Some (Level 1 counties) are seeing a steady increase of cases each day but not necessarily a rapid spread,” he said. “I caution you, though, if you live in one of these counties, we should not have a false sense of security. Certainly these counties do have ... community spread.
“At Alert Level 1, all current health orders and sector guidance should be followed as they are in all levels, including guidelines for business and mass gatherings. On an individual basis, all Ohioans should continue to take appropriate health and safety precautions, including conducting daily health and symptom assessments, staying home when sick and contact your medical provider for advice, maintain social distance of at least six feet, wear a face mask or covering while in public, exercise increased caution when interacting with others who are not practicing social distancing by wearing face coverings, avoid travel to high-risk areas and practice good hygiene such as regular hand-washing.”
These recommendations are for all four alert levels, and levels 2, 3, and 4 also have more recommendations added to them.
Alert Level 2 Public Emergency (Orange): County has met two or three indicators. Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Follow all current health orders.
Alert Level 3 Public Emergency (Red): County has met four or five indicators. Very high exposure and spread. Limit Activities as much as possible. Follow all current health orders.
Alert Level 4 Public Emergency (Purple): County has met six or seven indicators. Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Follow all current health orders.
Counties that are approaching Alert Level 4 are indicated with a star.
The governor said that there is a baseline risk due to COVID-19 to everyone in every county and every community every single day.
Each alert level includes specific risk-level guidelines, including the requirement that all citizens comply with all health orders. These guidelines can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/COVID-19-Risk-Level-Guidelines-GP.pdf
Profiles for the seven counties currently categorized in Alert Level 3 can be found on the new Ohio Public Health Advisory System website at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/
These counties currently include Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin (which is approaching Level 4), Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery, and Trumbull.
As of Thursday, July 2, there were 54,166 COVID-19 cases in Ohio, including 50,523 confirmed cases and 3,643 probable COVID cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded case definition.
As of Thursday, there have been 2,903 COVID-19 deaths in the state, including 2,653 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 250 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition. A total of 8,038 people had been hospitalized, including 2,035 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov
For Pike County, as shared by the Pike County General Health District on Thursday, July 2, there have been 22 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county, including two new cases reported on Thursday. The cases include 16 confirmed cases and six probable cases.
One individual in the county was reported as hospitalized (three hospitalizations were reported by the Pike health district this past weekend) as of Thursday. As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health showed Pike County’s cumulative hospitalization count as four individuals. The health district also reported two positive antibody tests and 168 negative antibody tests for the county so far. The earliest symptom onset of the second positive antibody case was Nov. 12, 2019, after out-of-state travel, the health district reported.
The age range of Pike’s cases is from 23 to 72 years of age, and cases include 12 females and 10 males. The Pike County Health District reported 14 pending COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday.
Video of Thursday’s full update from the governor and lieutenant governor, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCporaXCeaOJgZKz7y3C0zbg
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
More detailed information on the Responsible RestartOhio plan can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ResponsibleRestartOhio
