Vying as contestants, the Village of Piketon recently submitted a video, photos and a proposal synopsis to HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover,” a new TV series hosted by Erin and Ben Napier.
To qualify for the contest, a home town must have “a population of less than 40,000,” “great architecture,” and “a Main Street that needs a facelift,” according to HGTV Hometown Makeover criteria.
If selected, the Village of Piketon will be featured on the show.
“It will be a three- to six-episode project in 2021 where the show will come in and work on a handful of different projects in a downtown area,” said Chris Williamson who “edited and did a lot of the video and pictures for the Piketon video.”
Williamson also served on the contest committee along with Billy Spencer (Piketon Mayor), Jennifer Chandler (Piketon Village council member) and Vanguard church members Cristy Shanks, Pastor Wayne Conley and wife, Jan, as well as Pastor John Howard and wife, Lori. Wiiliamson is also a member of Vanguard church and some of the photos for the contest are from the collection of his late grandfather, Don O’Brien.
Williamson, Spencer, Chandler and John Howard served as narrators, and Bryce Coreno contributed drone footage for the video.
“We have a small group of people who are a part of the Piketon Project. It is a group whose goal is to revitalize Piketon’s downtown area by bringing in good businesses and space for entertainment as well as good housing,” said Williamson. “We saw what ‘Home Town’ was doing and thought it would be a good idea to enter.”
“We all got together about three weeks prior to submitting the video. Over the course of three meetings we came up with ideas for the project and started hashing out a plan,” Williamson said.
Currently, Piketon’s submitted video “has close to 10,000 (YouTube) views and has made people from this area hold their heads a little higher,” according to Williamson.
Williamson said those involved in submitting materials for the contest are not sure when the contest results will be released.
“We have a lot of faith in our submission, and either way it was a super fun project to work on and has been a big hit for our community,” Williamson said. “Even if we don’t win, it is still a step in the right direction for our town and got us all thinking collectively about the future.”
Piketon’s video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vS_1FOfA8iA
(Waverly has also submitted a video for HGTV’s contest, and a future story in the News Watchman will highlight that.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.