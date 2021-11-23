WAVERLY— According to recently released data from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Pike County had the third-highest unemployment rate of all 88 counties in the state.

With a rate of 5.2%, Pike County unemployment only trailed Monroe (5.8%) and Noble (5.4%) counties last month. The state unemployment October measure was 3.8%.

Holmes County had the lowest rate of 2.4% and was joined by ten other counties with rates at or below 3.0%: Putnam, 2.5%; Geauga, 2.6%; Delaware, Medina, Mercer, Union, and Wyandot, 2.8%; Madison, 2.9%; and Lake and Wayne 3.0%.

Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 5.0% in October. The

counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Noble, 5.4%; Pike, 5.2%; Jefferson, 5.1%; Clark, Meigs, and Scioto, 5.0%

From September, unemployment rates decreased in 85 counties and increased

in three. Pike County led the state with an unemployment rate of 7.7% that month.

