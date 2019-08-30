During a motion hearing in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, Judge Randy Deering warned defendant Rita Newcomb about the seriousness of violating a court order not to speak with her daughter Angela Wagner, who is currently in jail and charged with murder.
Newcomb, 66, of South Webster, appeared in court with her attorney Franklin Gerlach.
Prosecution filed a motion to revoke Newcomb’s bond, which would have sent her back to jail while she awaits trial for charges of perjury, obstructing justice, and forgery. Prosecution alleged that Newcomb repeatedly violated the order not to speak to Wagner.
“I want to emphasize to you the importance of following the court order,” Deering said to Newcomb, mentioning the seriousness of “cavalierly” violating it. He said that he would not hesitate to send Newcomb back to jail if she cannot control her behavior.
According to Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa, Newcomb repeatedly acknowledged that she was not allowed to have contact with Wagner but that phone recordings to the jail where Wagner is housed show that Newcomb violated the no-contact rule beginning in June by speaking with Wagner. According to Canepa, 11 of 13 phone calls made in June and July that were provided to Gerlach included conversation between Newcomb and Wagner concerning the case.
Canepa said the conversation included Wagner giving Newcomb “buzzwords to use if she testifies, that she thinks ... will work to explain the custody documents” which Newcomb is accused of forging.
While Deering did not send Newcomb back to jail, he did expand her no-contact court order. Deering ordered that no phone calls from Angela Wagner be taken in the household where Newcomb currently resides and takes care of her mother and that no phone calls from Wagner can be taken from anyone else residing in the house either.
Deering said that if the court finds that calls are being made to or received from Wagner by people in the house then either Newcomb will go to jail, or if it is someone else in the household making or receiving the calls, then Newcomb will no longer be allowed to live in the house with her mother.
Among other motions discussed at Wednesday’s hearing was a defense motion to have Newcomb’s indictment dismissed due to irregularities in grand jury proceedings. Gerlach expressed concerns over an employee of the sheriff’s office, namely administrative secretary Theresa Parmeter, serving as court reporter during the grand jury proceedings. Gerlach expressed a fear that this was a conflict of interest since the sheriff’s office investigated the case against Newcomb.
Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk indicated that while Parmeter is an employee of the sheriff’s office, she does not investigate cases. Furthermore, he stated that she worked for the courts for years and was available to do the court reporting job and that she was sworn in just like any other grand jury reporter would be.
“There is no conflict,” Junk said.
Gerlach also said Newcomb indicated to him that during her testimony before grand jury there appeared to be unauthorized people in uniform present.
Newcomb testified on Wednesday that she does not know who is supposed to be in grand jury proceedings and who is not, but she said that there was a man who appeared to be wearing a law enforcement uniform. She indicated that the person did not say anything to anyone but simply stood in the room.
Parmeter testified that she does not remember anyone in a police uniform being in the grand jury room.
Deering ruled against the motion to dismiss Newcomb’s indictment, stating that there is no evidence of irregularities in the grand jury proceedings.
On Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, George “Billy” Wagner III, 47, his wife Angela Wagner, 48, and their sons George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, were arrested for the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Pike County on April 22, 2016.
On Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, Fredericka Wagner, 76, George “Billy” Wagner III’s mother, and Newcomb, Angela Wagner’s mother, were arraigned on charges of obstructing justice and perjury for “allegedly misleading investigators” who were investigating the Rhoden/Gilley homicides. Charges against Fredericka Wagner were dismissed without prejudice in June.
According to a bill of particulars filed by the state, in addition to charges of obstructing justice and perjury, Newcomb is facing three charges of forgery for allegedly forging custody documents for Hanna May Rhoden, Edward Jacob Wagner, and George Wagner IV on April 3, 2016.
Newcomb pleaded not guilty to all charges at her arraignment in November and was placed under house arrest.
Newcomb has been ordered not to speak with any of the four defendants in the murder cases.
A jury trial date for Newcomb’s case has been set for Oct. 21, with four days allotted for the trial. A motion hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.
