PIKETON- Last week, a Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputy was exposed to white powder substance following an arrest and had to be transported to Adena Pike after falling ill.
According to a press release, Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says the altercation took place on Oct. 31 at 11:31 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to the area of Long Fork Road and Cabin Creek Road in reference to a suspicious male subject walking in the middle of the road.
Deputy Travis McKenzie responded to the area of Long Fork and Cabin Creek and he made contact with a male subject later identified as Jessie Johnson. He was arrested for possession of drugs and escorted to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
During the time of the interaction between Dep. McKenzie and Johnson, the deputy became exposed to a white powder substance and began feeling ill. Med Care Ambulance responded to the Sheriff’s Office and McKenzie was transported to Adena Pike for treatment. Johnson was also transported and treated for the exposure.
Pike County EMA Hazmat was requested to the Sheriff’s Office to assist with the containment of the substance that was still in the cruiser. Pee Pee Township Fire Department and Med Care Squad was also requested to be on stand-by.
McKenzie and Johnson were treated and released. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections STAR Fentanyl Removal Team was also requested to decontaminate the cruiser.
Johnson will be charged with two counts of Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence and Felonious Assault.
