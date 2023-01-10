The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Thursday and one of the issues the panel has been continually working on is the state of the county’s EMS service.
The issue began on August 25 when the commissioners met in regular session and were contacted by Mike Perkins, MedCare CCO. MedCare at the time provided the county EMS service.
“I wanted to update you on some very important, significant changes that will be occurring,” Perkins said at the August meeting. “Over the last few weeks we have had a real deep dive trying to figure out each of the challenges EMS agencies are running up against.”
At that same meeting, Perkins said they were looking to see which centers are having the biggest impact on MedCare and “unfortunately Pike is one of those. We are hemorrhaging red on the income statement, much of that has to do with the shifts in the payer mix.”
Perkins informed the board that MedCare would be terminating their EMS contract with Pike County on February 25.
The commissioners have since had citizens with EMS experience voice their opinions, and have met with other EMS providers and even hospital representatives to try to figure out the best course of action.
“My least favorable option is (for Pike County) to get back into ambulance service. It would take us a long time to ramp up, we would need to get a director, have to get the personnel, and have to get the equipment,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said during a November meeting.
In December, representatives from Portsmouth Ambulance met with the board. Topics in that meeting included where to transport patients and how fit to that into the contract, the subsidy requested by Portsmouth Ambulance, and the county wanting a multi-year agreement.
“We would want to be in business not for just a year,” commission Jerry Miller said in the December meeting. “We would prefer a multi-year arrangement. So we’re not doing this ‘fire drill’ every year. If we do a three-year deal with you guys and it’s predictable, we have the predictability of knowing what our expenses are going to be and run a levy that will fund it.”
One resource that is available is an inactive EMS levy that was approved by the voters of Pike County. While that levy is not enough to fund the whole EMS service it could help eliminate some of the cost to the county.
“We have to make a decision on EMS,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said. “The only thing I want to see added to that (the Portsmouth Ambulance EMS) contract, that I didn’t see, I want to see dedicated. We want those two trucks dedicated.”
“It’s similar, more or less exactly, in title to what we had with MedCare as far as two trucks and the same level of (Emergency Medical Technicians) EMTs,” commissioner Jerry Miller said. “We increased the level of EMTs based on removing the emergency vehicle, which is basically a SUV and a person. That’s the only difference we would have in difference of coverage, skill level, resources in terms of trucks available relative to MedCare. MedCare’s price was a third higher.”
The Pike County Commissions stood in recess until Wednesday morning when they will look over the final contract.
Look in future editions of the Pike County News Watchman and on newswatchman.com for the latest updates.
