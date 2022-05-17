WAVERLY — George Wagner IV returned to Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, this time to discuss confessions and audiotape recordings.
Capt. Seth Hagaman, former detective for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, went to the stand as an expert witness.
In his law enforcement career starting in 1998, he also became involved in the Rhoden investigation. That involvement was multi-faceted, speaking with George Wagner IV in Montana and identifying where the shoes used in the 2016 murders were purchased.
What he felt was most noteworthy and why he went before the county courthouse was his role as author to 35 intercept warrants.
A large portion of the discussion, where Hagaman received questions from both the prosecution and defense, focused on how these warrants were processed. Other reviews were made of evidence, which the prosecution introduced on Monday.
After more than two-and-a-half hours of discussion, Judge Randy Deering decided to make no rulings until George Wagner IV’s next day in court- scheduled for Tuesday, June 21.
Four members of the Wagner family have been charged with murder in the 2016 killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families. Charged in addition to George Wagner IV were George Wagner III, father; Angela Wagner, mother; and Edward “Jake” Wagner, younger brother.
