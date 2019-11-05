Voters decided contested races for school board in the Western Local and Scioto Valley Local districts on Tuesday.
For Western, Sherry May was reelected to her seat on the board with 333 votes. Andrew Gedeon was also elected with 280 votes. They defeated Elias Riggs, who received 119 votes, and Mick Whitt, who received 145 votes.
For Scioto Valley, voters reelected Jeff Cutler to the board with 716 votes and also elected first-time board member Cheryl A. Shaw with 671 votes. They defeated incumbent board member Annette Jenkins, who received 621 votes.
In an interview on Tuesday, Shaw indicated that she hopes to bring an educator’s perspective to the board.
“I’ve supported kids for 40 years, and I’m happy to continue to support them,” she said. “I’m happy to be able to be a part of keeping Piketon a school that we can all be proud of. I believed that there needed to be an educator on the board, and I think the people showed that tonight.”
Shaw worked as dean of students and as vocational evaluator at the Pike Career Technology Center and previous to that taught at Piketon High School.
“I am humbled that the people of Pike County voted for me,” she said.
Cutler said that it is overwhelming and that he is so thankful that the voters put their confidence in him to elect him for another four years.
“I’m humbled by the voters doing this,” he said. “I want to do my best to always do what’s best for kids. It’s all about the district. It’s about kids. It’s about staff and students, and I’m just thankful for all the voters who came out and voted.”
