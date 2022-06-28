BEXLEY — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill on Tuesday in Bexley that is expected to play a major role in regional development.
House Bill 377 devotes $500 million to establish the Appalachian Community Grant Program, where Pike and 31 other Appalachian counties could use funding to improve infrastructure, health care, and workforce development.
DeWine signed the legislation in the Appalachian Garden of the Ohio Governor’s Residence and Heritage Garden, repeating that “(T)his is Appalachia’s time” as he did during his State of the State address earlier this year.
“We have stepped up in a big way for Appalachia,” DeWine said- this legislation part of the $645 million total invested in the region during his term. “Our investments in this region to date have included water infrastructure, broadband, and other efforts to help get these counties on even footing. And now, thanks to the help of the Ohio General Assembly, we will do more.”
How will the money be disbursed?
The program is being coordinated by the Ohio Department of Development, who will oversee two types of grants: Appalachian Planning Grants and Appalachian Development Grants.
ODOD will determine how much individual grants would be and ensure that applicants meet the requirements.
The funding contained in the bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) and Rep. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron), comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Along with meeting ARPA requirements, the application must show funding includes either an infrastructure, health care, or workforce development component. The awarding of the grants can only go to projects that have a region-wide scale of impact, includes a public-private partnership, is economically-sustainable, and evidence-based.
Per a press release from the governor’s office, the money is broken down as followed:
- $50 million planning phase to allow Appalachian communities and regional partnerships to develop transformational plans that incorporate each of the three aforementioned priorities.
- $450 million in implementation grants will be awarded to help communities and regional groups carry out projects that rejuvenate the region and stimulate economic growth.
“This historic investment has potential for lasting change in our Appalachian communities,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “We’re grateful to Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, and the state legislature for prioritizing this region and committing the funding to make a real impact.”
The final date to approve new grant recipients is Dec. 31, 2024, and requires all grant funds to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
State Reps. and local organizations were quick to thank DeWine following the Tuesday afternoon signing.
Among those was the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, a collaboration of mayors in 18 regional counties including Pike County.
“The Mayors’ Partnership for Progress is extremely grateful for Gov. DeWine’s leadership, and also for our lawmakers’ support in his proposal,” they said in a released statement. “Our Appalachian communities are thrilled to begin initiating transformational yet sustainable change in our communities, the lives of our children and families, and the economic health of our businesses.”
When DeWine announced the proposed investment in April, he travelled to varying cities throughout the region.
One of those events was held at the Scioto County Visitors Bureau in Portsmouth, where Pike County Commissioners Tony Montgomery and Jeff Chattin were in attendance.
There, they shared with the News Watchman potential uses for that funding if were to come to fruition.
Montgomery said that workforce development would be crucial especially if the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant were to be remediated. Having needed training available locally could both retain locals and attract those looking for a job, he believes.
Another route mentioned by Chattin is for substance abuse treatment, also listed as an eligible option by DeWine.
The extent of substance abuse in Pike County can be seen in data from the Ohio Department of Health, which reported 80 overdose deaths in the county between 2015 and 2020.
A boosted rehab effort could also help keep down crime, said Chattin.
“If you talk to the sheriff, you’ll hear a lot of our most violent crimes are related to drugs,” he told the News Watchman.
