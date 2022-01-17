WHEELERSBURG— On Friday, the Pike County Sheriff's Office took part-in a drug raid with several southern Ohio law enforcement agencies, resulting in the arrest of three and seizure of drug paraphernalia.
Through the newly formed Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force- part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Sheriff Tracy D. Evans announced officers arrived at the Wheelersburg-area scene that morning along with members of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and New Boston Police Department.
According to a press release from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the task force detectives discovered 131 grams of Fentanyl, 77 grams of Meth, 56 grams of Marijuana, two firearms, digital scales, a large amount of Gabapentin, a large quantity of liquid Methadone, $3,159 in cash, and seized four vehicles.
Arrested were Rockie Lee Johnson, 56, of 260 Egbert Rd., Portsmouth. Johnson was charged with two counts of Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, Possession of Drugs – Fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, Trafficking in Drugs – Fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, Possession of Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, Trafficking in Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, and Possession of Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree.
Also, arrested was Beverly Charles, age 65, of 260 Egbert Rd., Portsmouth. Charles was charged with two counts of Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, Possession of Drugs – Fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, Trafficking in Drugs – Fentanyl, a felony of the 1st degree, Possession of Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, Trafficking in Meth, a felony of the 2nd degree, Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the 5th degree, and Possession of Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree.
Christina Marie Barnes, 38, of 260 Egbert Rd., Portsmouth. Barnes was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree, and a warrant on complaint for Theft, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.
All arrestees were to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.
“Congratulations to Sheriff Thoroughman and the new task force for taking poison off our streets," Yost said.
Sheriff Thoroughman stated that Sheriff Evans, Sheriff Lawless, Chief Brewer and Chief Compton were all very instrumental in making this new task force a reality.
"I was excited to see the enthusiasm of the other members when we were in the process of forming this task force, so that we can better protect our communities," he said. "Criminals and Drug traffickers have no boundaries, by coming together as one we will be able to make our communities and families safer."
Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crime Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.