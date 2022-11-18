The Pike County Commissioners along with executive director of the Pike County Chamber Shirley Bandy, tourism development director Chandler Grooms and executive director of Pike County Community Action, Keith Pitts, to discuss projects and progress associated with the Appalachian Community Grant Program.
The grants sought by the county are what is called Technical Assistance grants. According to ACF website, ACF believes that building organizational capacity and skills is essential for carrying out effective social justice work.
Designed to meet specific technical assistance needs of grassroots organizations working for social change in Appalachia, this program awards grants to help build organizational capacity and train board or staff members in key skills such as: leadership development, fundraising and planned giving, board responsibilities and roles, long range planning, financial management,legal issues, community organizing and informing the community and media about work.
There are $30 million in technical assistance grants available. After those grants are awarded there will be $70 million of development grant money awarded to the best projects.
Projects should be designed to bring about transformational change and be a catalyst for future development by providing generational investments in the Appalachian region, according to the ARCGP website.
Pitts said that the internal due date for projects to be submitted to the CAC was Thursday, Nov. 17. But he is unsure he would receive feedback on all projects that will be submitted by all local governments in Pike County.
Commissioner Tony Montgomery was concerned if it would hurt Pike County not be partnered with other counties as the grant judges stress the “regional” impact of projects.
“Will it hurt us, once projects go, to not be partnered with other countries? Because they really push the whole regional thing,” Montgomery said.
Pitts said some of the projects have multi-county impact. Pitts said the CAC, as far as the health center goes, serves and has facilities in Pike, Scioto, Jackson and Adams Counties.
“From what I understand,” Montgomery said, “Even if you partner with other counties for this technical assistance, you don’t necessarily have to do that project.”
“It may turn out some of these are not viable projects that we even want to pursue,” Bandy said. “Until we get the planning money and actually look into it and say ‘Yeah that’s a possible project for us’.”
“Somebody is going to have to follow through this whole thing,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said. “You have private entities involved, and you’ve got government entities involved. Somebody has to administer this.”
“I think it’s good there is an entity such as Community Action that has the resources and the time to follow through on these things,” commissioner Jerry Miller said.
The group was concerned with the Village of Piketon not applying for technical assistance, but going ahead with development grant applications. Piketon does have some “shovel ready” projects that they are seeking funding assistance with.
“In my opinion, it is best for the county what is happening now with the Chamber (of Commerce) and Community Action with one cohesive submission that works best,” Miller said.
