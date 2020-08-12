At its core, 4-H is a youth development program. Head, Heart, Hands and Health are the four values on which the program is based.
For the Farm-N-Friends 4-H Club, those values are demonstrated through a very specific fair booth that was positioned in the Art Hall during the 2020 Pike County Fair.
Located in the end of the building nearest to the A.E. Blaum Show Arena, this booth offers nice clothing in various sizes for 4-H youth participants needing an outfit to show or sell their animal. The sign placed in the middle of the booth reads:
”Borrow the Clothes
and
Return Them Later!
Farm-N-Friends 4-H Club wants everyone to show at their best. So please borrow the clothes you need for the show but return them when you’re finished so we can wash them for the next person to enjoy.”
A pair of two-tier clothing racks stand in the booth with shirts on the top level and blue jeans on the bottom. Boots and belts are also available to borrow. A bin of socks is also located inside the booth. Socks do not need to be returned, although the club would like the other items to be returned so additional participants can use them. Two laundry baskets are also placed in the booth for returned clothing.
Farm-N-Friends has three advisors, including Cyndi Wallace, Jessy Mustard and Beth Johnson. There are 16 4-H participants in the club this year. Normally, they have 25 to 26, but some opted not to participate in 2020 due to the unknowns surrounding COVID-19.
This is actually the second year the club has provided clothing for anyone to use. The three eldest and senior members of the club — Bailey Barker, Hannah Harris and Myranda Lansing — took some time out of their day on Friday to talk about the details of the booth.
“Last year they came up with the idea of doing not really a booth, but donation idea,” said Bailey Barker. “It was for kids who couldn’t afford other clothes or don’t have them available, so they could easily come and get clothes to show. It was in the extension office last year, but now it is out here (in the Art Hall).”
“I think it is a really good thing,” added Myranda Lansing. “There are a lot of people who don’t have a lot. It is a good way for them to get nice clothes and feel good while they are showing their animal at the fair.”
“I’ve seen a few people come in and out getting the clothes, especially for the rabbit show,” said Hannah Harris. “It makes me feel good, knowing that people who don’t have the clothes can come in and get something.”
According to Wallace, the community response through donations has been so great that the group decided to expand from the area in the extension office into an area that could be filled by two traditional club booths. This allows easy access for youth who need an outfit. A mom of a club member made the signs for the booth and donated them for booth use.
Wallace has no idea how many 4-Hers have used the clothes because they don’t ask, but she guessed between 20 to 30 based on the laundry she had collected to wash during fair week.
Farm-N-Friends is involved in other projects throughout the year. Harris talked about making blankets for Elizabeth’s Hope Pregnancy Resources, a service for pregnant mothers and their families.
“Normally each one of us brings in a pattern,” said Harris. “Then we spend a few meetings tying the blankets. Then we all meet at Elizabeth’s Hope to drop them off. We probably donate 20 blankets every year.”
Barker said the club has also collected bags to take to the food pantry so individuals using the food pantry would have bags to carry their food. Wallace added that they have picked up litter along roadways, while Mustard said the club has also donated dog food, bleach and other items to the Pike County dog pound.
“We usually start in November and try to have all community services done by May because after May we start working on projects and getting animals ready,” explained Wallace.
Looking at their last year of 4-H, Lansing, Barker and Harris will all take what they learned into adulthood.
“I have learned from 4-H and the community service in general that helping people not only makes them feel good, but also makes you feel good because you made a difference in someone else’s life,” said Lansing.
“You learn to make friendships,” added Barker. “I’ve made a lot of friendships through 4-H. I’ve become really close friends with some. You learn to be respectful no matter what. Even if you don’t win, you still know to go shake their hand and congratulate them.”
“I’ve definitely learned responsibility through 4-H,” said Harris. “Taking care of an animal is a lot of responsibility. Communication is another big thing you learn, especially being on the junior fair board.”
“You have to communicate with everyone on junior fair board,” added Barker. “You are here all week and you get close to everyone.”
The advisors appreciate the efforts of their club members and the community support to make the clothing sharing booth possible. Mustard said many of the donations have come from outside the club and from people throughout Pike County.
“I’m really proud of the kids that we have in our group. They have done really well this year,” said Wallace. “We couldn’t do this donation booth without our community. That’s who really puts it on for us. We just put it here. They are the ones who bring in all of the donations.”
