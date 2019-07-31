The fourth annual Green Corn Ceremony & Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe.
The event is sponsored by members of the Saponi-Catawba Nation, the Saponi Nation of Ohio, Tutelo Nahyssan Tribal Nation, Saponi of Carrs Run, New River Catawba, and the Occaneechie Band of the Saponi Nation with principle people Denise and Romero Wynn, Isabella Rivera, Aaron Coleman and Host Drum Okandada.
“Bring your favorite corn dish and a buffet plate. There will be singing, dancing and drumming. We honor our veterans,” the event flyer states.
The event is open to the public. Event organizers will provide soft drinks and table service. Those attending the event should bring their own chairs and blankets.
Fairfield by Marriott in Chillicothe is the host hotel for the ceremony and festival. Phone 740-771-9090.
“Last year we set a record for the number of people who were there,” said Chief Richard Haithcock. “Last year there were around 200 (in attendance).
For more information, contact Chief Richard Haithcock at (614) 364-1784.
