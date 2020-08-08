Note: This article is the first in a series with Pike Lake Naturalist Matthew Minter. Minter is a 42-year veteran of the Ohio State Park System and Adjunct Professor for Shawnee State University.
Around the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio, occasional landslides have wiped out sections of country roads around the area, leaving them impassible until repairs could be made.
Matt Minter, Pike Lake State Park naturalist, who also is a retired high school science teacher and an adjunct professor at Shawnee State University, shared the science behind landslides that have resulted in extended closures of area roads and affected properties around the area.
"The subject of this article is mass movement, which to most of us, are called landslides. The past three record–breaking years of rainfall have wreaked havoc on the hillsides of Pike County. To most people these events may go unnoticed unless they impact your home or a roadway," explained Minter.
"To begin, there are several types of down-hill movement of soil and rock that can cause problems. The common denominator is the effect of gravity, which moves materials downhill. Another thing that increases the likelihood of this happening is the presence of water, which adds extra weight and lubrication to the materials involved. Another important factor is the speed that the materials move downhill, from a gradual creep taking years to a galloping avalanche, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour."
Minter explained that another important factor is what kind of bedrock lies under the surface and also pointed out the differences locally.
"Western Pike County has some very high, steep hills made from Shale and Sandstone. Shale is really compressed and dried mud from offshore deposits in deeper water of an ancient sea. The Sandstone is usually associated with deposits along shorelines and ancient river deltas," said Minter.
"The Shales tend to be in very thin layers and are relatively soft, causing them to erode easily, where the Sandstones are quite resistant to erosion and act as a 'cap rock' on the ridges, keeping the hills so high. In fact, if you look at northern Ross and Pickaway counties they have the shale, but no sandstone, so the landscape is relatively flat."
Minter explained that there are two common types of mass movement in Pike County.
According to Minter, the first is known as “downhill creep”, which is a gradual down-hill movement of surface layers of soil. This type of mass movement takes years to notice and usually can be identified by fence posts, telephone poles, or trees that lean downhill. In years with heavy rainfall, this type of movement may speed up and be more noticeable as the soil becomes saturated and slippery, and heavy. People frequently try to stop this type of movement by building retaining walls, only to have to rebuild them periodically as the relentless force of gravity works against them.
The second type of mass movement, according to Minter, is usually much larger, and runs deeper into the bedrock. This is called a "rotational slump", which involves a large section of hillside that “rotates” much like a person sliding out of a chair. Usually there is a “scarp” or slip face on the uphill side, which ends up looking like a cliff; the lower edge of the slump will have what looks like a pile of soil and rock that is pushed up and over the ground in front of it. These larger mass movements will often cause mature trees to uproot and lean uphill as the soil and bedrock are literally pulled out from under them. Rotational slumps cause damage to roads on hillsides, as large sections of hillslope break away.
"This type of mass movement has caused numerous problems for Pike Lake, as it has necessitated the removal of several vacation cottages and the re-routing of several trails. Some of the zones affected started to move over 30 years ago, stopped, and then have begun moving again with the current excessive rainfall. Huge trees that have stood for over 100 years are just falling over as the saturated soil cannot hold them erect any longer," said Minter.
"A true avalanche is rare in this part of the world. An avalanche is when loose soil and rock (usually with a lot of water) tumble downhill at great speed (sometimes over 100 miles per hour) causing total destruction of anything in its path."
