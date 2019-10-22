A Sciotoville man was recently sentenced in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas to a prison term for the possession of the extremely deadly drug fentanyl.
David Timberlake, Jr., 54, was sentenced on Oct. 2 to three years in prison. Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk stated that the prosecution would have liked to see him get more time in prison but indicated that at least Timberlake is off the streets for now.
Junk said that Timberlake was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on May 22 and that he was found to have a little over a thousand grams of powder that tested positive for fentanyl. Junk said the powder was not pure fentanyl but a mixture of fentanyl and an unknown substance.
Timberlake was originally charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the first degree. Junk explained that the two charges were two ways of charging Timberlake for the same offense. Timberlake pleaded guilty to the possession charge on Sept. 4.
