On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the following information was released by Sheriff James E. Nelson regarding an ongoing case that will be presented to the Grand Jury in January 2021.
Nelso reported that on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Niccole C. Smith of Fish and Game Rd. was arrested and charged with M-1 Obstructing Justice and F-2, Child Endangerment.
Sergeant. R Cottrill received additional information on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 involving, 35-year old, Niccole C. Smith, where her actions caused the Obstruction of Justice and Endangering Children, in reference to an ongoing criminal case, where her husband, David E Smith, was arrested and charged with felonies that include Rape, Pandering Obscenities Harmful to Juveniles and Child Endangerment.
Sgt. R. Cottrill and Cpt. J. Burchett effected the arrest on Niccole Smith, Dec. 17, 2020, before her court hearing at juvenile court. Niccole Smith was transported to the Pike County Sheriff Office and later transported to the Butler County Jail on Felony charges of Obstruction of Justice and, Child Endangerment. Niccole Smith stood before the court, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 to answer to these charges, and received a bond of $41,500 with a 10 percent prevision. The children in this case are safe and out of harm’s way.
Sgt R. Cottrill will be presenting this case to the next session of Grand Jury, January, 2021.
