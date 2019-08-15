OSU Extension Pike County will present “Global Climate Change Update” by presenter Dr. Thomas W. Blaine, PhD, Associate Professor, The Ohio State University. The presentation will take place on Monday, Aug. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Family Life Center, 104 S. High Street in Waverly. The event is free and open to the public.
Dr. Blaine grew up along the Ohio and has a “strong connection to the entire region, including Pike County,” according to a recent press release from OSU College of Food and Environmental Sciences.
Blaine conducts research, develops educational materials dealing with “the economic dimensions of environmental topics,” such as global climate change, recycling, preservation of green space and farmland, protection and improvement of Lake Erie water quality, local food production and consumption in “food desert areas.”
According to the press release, global warming is a subject that causes people to ask a lot of questions, such as the following: “Hasn’t global temperatures always fluctuated? ... Why the concern about global warming now? Isn’t it likely that the warming is natural and not caused by humans at all?”
“These are all great questions and the public deserves answers to them,” Blaine said. “The way I structure my presentation gives a lot of satisfaction to audience members who do not believe these have been adequately answered or explained by the scientific community. I present a history of earth’s climate, explaining why temperatures have fluctuated so much in the past. We go over the era of the dinosaurs, the ice ages, you name it, we cover it. It turns out that audiences just love learning about Earth’s natural history — it’s a lot of fun.”
Global warming, the press release stated, also presents an additional set of questions”: “Hasn’t Earth been much warmer than it is now for most of its history? If that is true (and it is), then why worry about a few degrees warming in the next 50 to 100 years?”
“Again, the fact that the earth is currently in an ice-house as opposed to its normal condition of a hot-house, is something that I carefully explain in my presentation,” said Blaine. “How these changes came and went is something on which I focus on as well. It answers a lot of questions people have.”
Blaine said his presentation “not only clears up a lot of confusion about what is at stake now, but it also gets people interested in science.”
“How many potential budding scientists do we have in Pike County?” Blaine said. “You just never know what kind of experience is going to direct someone to go to Ohio State or another university and come out with a PhD in physics, chemistry, biology or another great field. Basically, I think that any program that increases scientific literacy among the public is a good thing. That’s why I went into Extension.”
OSU Extension Pike County educators, Tammy Jones and Will Hamman, will host the presentation. For more information, contact Jones at 740-289-4837.
