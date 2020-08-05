The United States Census 2020 is underway, but the number of Pike County citizens who have responded to the census is one of the lowest in the state.
Full participation in the census is meant to ensure that the county will receive all of the federal funding it should be given based on population.
“It’s not just a concern; it’s an absolute reality,” Pike County Commissioner Blaine Beekman recently said about the consequences if Pike County residents are not fully counted. “It will cost us money in federal funding ... because it’s based on the number of people you have.”
Beekman mentioned that the census also affects the drawing of Congressional districts, which impacts local representation.
As of Aug. 2, Pike County was ranked 84th out of 88 counties in self-response rates in Ohio, according to U.S. Census data. Pike had a 56.7 percent self-response rate and a 23.1 percent self-response rate by internet. The State of Ohio was at 67.3 percent self-response rate and 51.9 percent response rate by internet.
According to Helene Kramer Longton, media specialist for the Philadelphia Region of Census 2020, of which southern Ohio and the whole state of Kentucky are a part, the deadline for households to respond to the census was originally supposed to be the end of July but was moved to Oct. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Census data informs how federal dollars are allocated to local communities,” Longton said. “So if you’re an individual or a family who are interested in healthcare, Medicare, Medicaid, K-12 education, school lunches … federal highway repairs, the arts, a plethora of programs that make the quality of life of every community better. Pike County is entitled to get its fair share of dollars based on census data, based on the number of people who live in Pike County, and being entitled to that means that we as individuals have a role to play, which is filling out the census, letting the federal government know you’re here.”
She indicated that if census data is not accurate or a county or community is under-counted, the community will receive less federal dollars than it deserves.
“If you take the poverty that we experience in parts of southern Ohio and in eastern Kentucky and you couple that with a pandemic, you have communities throughout our region that are going to have a tough time recovering. There’s no question about that. So that’s the reason the federal funds are going to be even more important going forward than they have been in the past.”
She mentioned that there are very few communities in Ohio or Kentucky that are not experiencing a lot of financial stress.
“But our southern Ohio counties have been particularly vulnerable in the past with regards to the economic situation, and folks have been struggling for a long time, so you add a pandemic on top of that,” she said. “The only real, big-time infusion of dollars that can be meaningful are federal dollars.
“That’s not to say that state funding isn’t important; don’t get me wrong. The state pays a large role, but clearly the vast majority of dollars that support healthcare, that support education, that support roads, that support programming that will help people move forward after this pandemic, come from the federal government.”
She also mentioned federal day care programs like Head Start that are supported by federal dollars.
“The people of Pike County deserve to get every dollar that they are entitled to — every dollar,” she said.
Longton also mentioned that the more accurate a count a county or community gets and the more households and individuals who are counted, the greater Ohio’s representation is going to be in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The more representation that a state has in Congress, the greater its voice, and Pike County should be a big part of that like every county in the state of Ohio,” she said.
The census can be completed online, by phone, or through the mail. The online address for the census is https://2020census.gov/
Longton said that completing the census online can take 10 minutes or less.
Residents may also respond by phone at a toll-free number by calling 1-844-330-2020 or by mail (no postage required) by filling out mailed questionnaires with blue or black ink and sending them to the following address:
U.S. Census Bureau
National Processing Center
1201 E. 10th Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47132
Longton said there are also alternative phone numbers available the people can be directed to if they need a language other than English.
According to Longton, there are census takers who will be visiting households that have not responded.
“We know that most people would prefer to do the census on their own and not be visited although our census takers and enumerators are very professional and most households will find that they will have a very good experience with some excellent people who we have hired. But we know that a lot of people would prefer not to have that visit. So the best idea is to do online, by phone, or by mail.”
Response rates of states and counties are available online at 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html
