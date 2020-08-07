burglary arrest

A man has been arrested and charged with a burglary, according to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson.

Nelson reports that Deputy Carver has arrested Christopher Wilson Mason, age 37, of 640 Unger Hill Road, Lucasville, and charged him with burglary of a residence on Waldren Hill.

“Mason will be lodged in the Butler County Jail,” according to Nelson. “A case will be presented to the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury against Mason. Several items were recovered including a log bed, flat screen TVs, and a John Deere side by side.”

