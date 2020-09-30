Goodwill of South Central Ohio opened its new store in Zane Plaza at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The new store is located next to Planet Fitness in the former f.y.e. location. The 7,000 square-foot sales floor has been renovated and setup similarly to our new store on Western Avenue which opened in May. The Zane Plaza store is actually a relocation of the store in Shawnee Square which will close for good at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
“We anticipate the Zane Plaza store will be more convenient for those shopping the North Bridge Street corridor. We think customers also will enjoy the warm, modern feel of the store,” said Goodwill CEO Marvin Jones.
The opening will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday with the Chillicothe and Ross Chamber of Commerce. Donations will be accepted at the Zane Plaza store during business hours starting on Oct. 1 and should not be dropped off at the Shawnee Square location after Sept. 30. Both Chillicothe stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Goodwill of South Central Ohio is a nonprofit organization focused on improving the quality of life and job opportunities for those with disabilities and disadvantages across our eight-county region. Donations and purchases made at our stores help to support workforce development and other services for those with disabilities in Pickaway, Ross, Hocking, Fayette, Pike, Athens, Vinton, and Jackson counties.
For more information on Goodwill, go online to www.GWISCO.org and follow us on Facebook.
