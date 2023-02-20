This week, our Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic formally launched the Congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19 by requesting documents from Dr. Anthony Fauci, senior Biden administration health and security officials, and others related to the COVID-19 pandemic and our nation’s response to it.
We are tasked with leading the Congressional investigation into all of the decision-making and impacts of COVID-19, including the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Federal Government’s funding of gain-of-function research.
The American people deserve real answers after years of suffering through the Coronavirus pandemic and related government policies. This investigation must begin with where and how this virus came about so that we can attempt to predict, prepare for, or preferably prevent a pandemic from happening again
Government scientists and government funded researchers have so far been less-than-forthcoming about their knowledge and actions, including work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and potential pandemic pathogens. We can’t accept more years of stonewalling; the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is committed to conducting the kind of proper investigation that the American people have demanded.
