The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pike County, according to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson.
Nelson reported that on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at approximately 8:41 p.m., Deputies E. Newton, B. Romine, and J. Lane, of the Pike County Sheriff's Office, responded to the area of Germany Road in reference to a complaint from a citizen, stating that their neighbor was terrorizing them and that they feared for their life.
"The incident led deputies to Darst Road, where they reported that suspect Kevin W. Jenkins was on foot, and shots had been fired," the sheriff stated. "Units from Waverly PD and Piketon PD started en route to the deputies' location to assist.
"Jenkins was injured during this incident and was provided medical attention. Along with a deputy escort, Jenkins was transported to Columbus for his injuries and remains in stable condition."
