COLUMBUS— On Wednesday, the Ohio Senate moved in bipartisan fashion to pass legislation that would sent $4.18 billion in COVID-19 federal funding toward several state agencies including the departments of Education, Health, Medicaid, and others.
With exception for one vote, Sub. House Bill 169 passed to the tune of a 32-1 vote and now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk for signature.
State Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House, was among the supporters and also introduced an amendment during the Senate session. Recalling shortages of personal protective equipment earlier in the pandemic, the senator asked his fellow legislators to support an amendment that would favor PPE and ventilation production within the state.
"This amendment, very simply, incentivizes and encourages Ohio companies and others who have all assured meet quality standards and allows them to be the bid of choice," he said, his district including Pike County. "It's a jobs bill for Ohioans and Americans."
The amendment also had backing from Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Township, who said it would keep more tax dollars within Ohio. No objections were made to the amendment which was then added to the bill.
Also included in the legislation is $2.47 billion going to Ohio schools- private and public, county boards of developmental disabilities, joint vocational school districts, and educational service centers.
The benefit for schools, Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware said, was of particular importance due to the costs of online and hybrid learning models.
“It has been extremely challenging and costly, and some districts hardly received any money to support those efforts. For example, Olentangy only received $12 per student. With this new legislation, Olentangy will receive another $20.5 million, or about $988 per student,” said Senator Brenner.
Another $687 million will go to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services for childcare, $529 million to the Department of Medicaid for childcare and unemployment, and $91 million to Ohio Department of Health.
DeWine supported the legislature's action the following day, saying in a released statement that the funds will further aid the state's attempts to bounce back from the pandemic.
“These critical funds will make our communities safer, will help caregivers, teachers, and others in front-line professions to stay on the job, and will help those struggling to pay their bills remain in their homes," the governor said. "Ohio is already coming out of this pandemic stronger than before, and by strategically using these funds we will continue our resurgence.”
All eight members of the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus are calling on DeWine to veto a portion of the legislation, which would suspend the one-star rating requirement for publicly funded child care in the Step Up to Quality program until Dec. 31, 2022.
In a letter addressed to the governor, the committee said the suspension would not sustain the General Assembly's commitment made in the operating budget in June, which created the Study Committee on Ohio’s Publicly Funded Child Care & Step Up to Quality Program.
“Last-minute maneuvers to undermine a system that provides critical supports to our youngest children and working families cannot be tolerated,” Senate Democrats said. “We are especially concerned about how children being served by publicly funded child care in Ohio will be affected by this suspension.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
