The Pike County Commissioners met with representatives from Portsmouth Ambulance, Monday morning in regular session.
MedCare, who currently provides EMS service to Pike County, informed the commissioners in August that MedCare would be terminating their service in 180 days.
The initial conversation that took place before the meeting with the representatives from Portsmouth Ambulance was whether to budget the money or not in the new budget appropriations.
Commissioner Tony Montgomery thinks that the funding for EMS has to be budgeted.
“That strains us. This year we’re going to have to take out of wherever — reserves, county general or something,” Montgomery said. “Next year if we try to keep that budget under estimated revenue, we can do it, but it’s going to hurt somewhere.”
The conversation turned to how to fund the EMS service going forward past 2023.
Commissioner Jerry Miller if the county runs a levy in the fall 2023, the funds for that will not be seen for at least a year.
Miller said that the currently inactive levy passed and the previous levies that were in place when Pike County ran its own EMS service brought in $284,000.
“If we reinstate the levy that’s on the books (that has already been passed) and kept our own service we’d still have another $300,000 coming in. All in you’re only looking at a half a mill increase over what was agreed to by voters two sears ago,” Miller said
“If we’re collecting $550,000 in 2023, that leaves us $550,000, or $600,000 short,” Miller said. “So if we’re $600,000 over two years, we’re out $1.2 million. We have no choice but to cover it.”
Commissioner Jeff Chattin asked about Centrus, the company operating activity at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant site, and whether they were private and susceptible to taxes.
“The property is owned by DOE (Department of Energy),” Montgomery answered. “Centrus operates it. So DOE does not have to pay taxes, but we get the operating agreement money from Centrus to make up for the personal property tax.”
Miller said with a one mill levy passed in 2023, the county still needs to negotiate with Portsmouth Ambulance a price of $1.1 million over a three year period with no more than a two or two and a half percent increase.
Another issue that came up was who determined where the patient is transported to.
“Our protocol for Pike County taxpayer dollars for EMS services (the patient) should go (transported) to the nearest medically sufficient EMS location,” Miller said.
Portsmouth Ambulance administrator Rachael Estep said right now PA’s practice is to leave the destination to the paramedic. Unless the patient requests to be taken to a particular facility and is stable to be taken to the facility, then they honor patient’s request.
“Now if you guys don’t want that to happen and would like them to go to the closest facility, we could say that’s in our contract.”
Miller said he thinks the patient should be transported to the nearest emergency facility that can handle that particular situation.
Portsmouth Ambulance’s yearly subsidy request is $1.147 million with an annual five percent increase for the length of the service is provided. Miller said he would to see the subsidy request come down a little bit, as well as the annual increase.
“We would want to be in business not for just a year,” Miller said. “We would prefer a multi-year arrangement. So we’re not doing this ‘fire drill’ every year. If we do a three-year deal with guys and it’s predictable, we have the predictability of knowing what our expenses are going to be and run a levy that will fund it.”
Portsmouth Ambulance’s estimate, based on run volume, $300,000 to $600,000 in billing, according to paramedic Michael Adkins. Adkins said the five percent was inserted “because it’s very hard to estimate year to year with how fast the economy is changing.”
Miller asked the PA representatives the possibility of the subsidy request going $1,050,000 and the annual increase going from five percent to three percent.
Estep said depending on how flexible the commissioners were on their initial request, services such as the quick response vehicle could be taken off the proposal or only be staffed for 12 hours instead of 24 hours.
“I don’t want to be the person that says no quick response,” Miller said.
Miller added if down the road if there is a need for it, the commissioners will figure it out and fund it.
“I think it’s an unnecessary cost to the county,” PA administrator Brian Estep said. “What you guys are paying for is the guaranteed coverage.”
Commissioner Chattin brought the question of cooperation with fire departments. Currently, MedCare does respond to fires.
“I hate to see resources tied up sitting there watching something burn,” Chattin said. “But I understand the firefighters cannot have oxygen on their trucks without certain licenses in place.”
Rachael Estep said that PA provide stand by services on some fires and have some 9-1-1 contracts that has fire department stand by services included.
“We want to get as bang for the buck for the taxpayer dollar as we can,” Miller said. “We’re flexible. If there is a need, we will find a way to fund that need.”
Adkins said that he would like 60 to 90 days to ramp up, staff the squads and get up and running.
“I think it’s something that is definitely in the realm of possibilities for us,” Adkins said. “We’ve dealt with other counties that have been underfunded and EMS and 9-1-1 is tough.”
Miller closed by saying that the county wants to have a partner in EMS.
