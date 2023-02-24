COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sam Timm’s painting of an American wigeon pair was selected as the winner of the 2023 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp Design Competition held on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Timm’s painting will be displayed on the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp that is issued in 2024.

A panel of five judges selected Timm’s artwork from a field of nine original pieces of art. Timm, from Wisconsin, is a two-time winner of the competition, most recently in 1992. Second place was awarded to Diane Ford of Maryland for a painting of gadwalls.


