The 3rd annual Taste of Pike County event will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street in Waverly.
The event’s theme this year is Mardi Gras and the main course, Creole Shrimp Skewer over Rice, will be prepared by the Lake White Club.
This year’s featured celebrity chefs are Lora Traylor and Linda Trusty, Michelle Diehl and Amber Wheeler, Dave Crawford and Josh Newland, Jack and Phyllis Snyder, Rick and Brooke Greene, Victor and Cynthia Brushart, and Lois Rapp.
Michelle Diehl and Amber Wheeler will return to the event this year to defend the Top Chef title they earned at last year’s event.
Top Chefs receive “basically bragging rights for a year plus an opportunity to help raise funds for the Senior Center,” said Tammy Jones, OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Educator. “They also receive a trophy to display for a year and their name is added with past winners.”
Attendance at Taste of Pike County typically ranges from 130 to 160 people each year, according to Jones.
“You can purchase two tickets for $100 or your organizations or business can sponsor a table of six,” Jones said.
Proceeds from the event are used to support services and activities at the Pike County Senior Center.
To purchase tickets or sponsor the event, call Amanda Elliott at the Pike County Senior Center at 740-947-5555.
