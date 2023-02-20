Brown visits East Palestine, fights for change By Office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friend,Yesterday, I visited East Palestine where a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed leading to a large explosion and fire.I went to listen to the people that this disaster has hurt the most: the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding communities.I spoke with residents who are finally able to return home after testing. Others still can’t return home and told me about the high hotel bills they’re facing.Throughout Ohio, people are worried about the air they breathe and the water they drink. No one should have to worry about that.Since the day of the derailment, my office and I have been exploring every option to help these Ohioans.It’s why I sent letters to the Environmental Protection Agency, National Transportation Safety Board, and Centers for Disease Control calling for action in East Palestine.It’s why I am going to work with the Department of Transportation and with my colleagues in Congress to make these trains safer and improve working conditions.Norfolk Southern and all other railroad companies spent billions on stock buybacks while reducing their workforce, cutting back on the workers that inspect railcars and do repairs.Going forward we need new rules for shipping hazardous materials that prevent future derailments involving these potentially dangerous trains.We can’t let lobbyists stand in the way.No family should face the horror of fleeing their homes because hazardous materials have spilled or caught fire in their community.For the people of East Palestine, we are going to get answers and accountability.I’ve always said that Ohioans know what they need best.I’m here to make sure that the people of East Palestine get the resources that they need.Sincerely,Sherrod Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trains Job Market Transportation The Economy Politics Industry Institutions Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Waverly superintendent resigns at Wednesday board meeting Pike County gets new judge, interim prosecutor Leist scores 1,000th career point as Eagles win down-to-the-wire game Sustainable Forestry in the Scioto Brush Creek Watershed Best team effort of the year doesn't translate to win for Eastern Trending Recipes
