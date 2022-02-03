WAVERLY— The prosecution and defense in the George Wagner IV case agreed to several scheduling motions during a Wednesday pre-trial at the Pike County Court of Commons Pleas.
Starting just after noon on Feb. 2, discussions were had regarding several pre-trial motions, the seating of a 12-person jury, and the new date for the jury trial.
Judge Randy Deering announced the jury trial will now take place on Aug. 29, 2022, more than four months after the original April 4 scheduling.
Before then, a jury must be convened through a multi-part selection process. Through July 5 and July 14, potential jurors will undergo initial questioning before being individually questioned over the course of three weeks in August.
Other pre-trial hearings were set for March 7; April 4, which will be a Daubert hearing regarding the admissibility of shoe-print evidence; May 2; and May 16. State prosecution attorney Angela Canepa also said the prosecution and defense will be meeting three days outside of the courtroom.
Wednesday's hearing was Wagner IV's first day back at the county courthouse since a Dec. 22, 2021 session where his attorneys argued for the death penalty to be removed in their client's case.
“It is unequivocal, it is without question that, according to Jake Wagner, George did not shoot or kill anybody that is a victim in this case,” attorney John Parker said, George Wagner IV also represented by Portsmouth-based attorney Richard Nash. “He did not pull a trigger once.”
George Wagner IV's brother, Edward "Jake" Wagner" previously agreed to testify in exchange for the drop of the death penalty in his and the other three family members' cases. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
George "Billy" Wagner III and Angela Wagner have also been charged in the 2016 Rhoden murders, which left eight people dead in separate residences just outside of Piketon.
Those murdered include: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden, 37; and their three children, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20. Frankie Rhoden’s fiancée, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20, was also killed; along with the elder Christopher Rhoden’s brother Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and cousin Gary Rhoden, 38.
Called a "deal with the devil" by the defense, Deering decided to maintain the death penalty in Wagner IV's case since Jake Wagner has not yet testified.
Responding to how the defense described their deal, Canepa said Jake Wagner was far from the only devil in the tragedy.
“They said we made a deal with the devil, unfortunately there’s more than one devil in this case,” she said. “That is all four of the individuals charged in this matter.”
Wagner IV's day in court was preceded by his father, Billy Wagner, on Tuesday. That afternoon, agreement was reached for that jury trial to be held no later than Oct. 31, 2022.
