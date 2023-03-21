PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in regular session Monday evening.
Among items discussed were an update on bidding on the water treatment plant.
Kent Bryant, with CT Consultants, said that he, along with village administrator Jennifer Chandler and councilman Ralph Douthitt, had a pre-bid meeting with the contractors. Bryant said there were three or four general contractors interested. The deadline for bids is Wednesday, March 29.
Mayor Billy Spencer asked Bryant how long after the bids were submitted until council could award a bid.
“You (council) have a meeting the next Monday night (after the bid deadline). It is my intention to bring our recommendations to you that Monday night,” Bryant said. “In order to be on the state board meeting (agenda) in May, they (the board) want all the paperwork the first of the month before.”
Bryant added that if the accepted bids were clean and the accepted bid was correct, council could award that Monday
In other news, Spencer introduced, during his mayor’s report, a resolution to offer eligible employees of the village to enroll in the Ohio Deferred Compensation program.
Spencer said an employee asked if the village offered the deferred compensation, and we (the village) informed the employee that it did not.
“Someone asked, so we looked into it, and we have to offer it,” Spencer said. “This (resolution) sets up that program.”
The council passed the resolution passed by a 4-0 vote. Councilmen Vic Brushart and Isaac Dixon were absent.
Next, Spencer introduced an ordinance creating an innovation district.
“This kind of came out of a meeting I had at InSolves,” village administrator Jennifer Chandler said. “One of the issues they are having is they make products that they have to ship out to get power coated and then (the products) are shipped back. We had this discussion about how to create an area that InSolves could attract their suppliers to.”
Chandler explained all this ordinance would establish an area around the InSolves property, calling it an “innovation district”. Chandler said it doesn’t change anything except it makes it an “intentional area that would be focused on to promote these types of projects tied to InSolves.”
Councilman Ryan Clemmons was concerned that the village was putting guidelines on the property to benefit InSolves when InSolves does not own all the property affected.
“I would limit it to what they (InSolves) own on that property,” Clemmons said. “To go to an adjoining landowner and put restrictions on that land when he is trying to sell it … if they (InSolves) want it (the property), let them buy it. It’s for sale.”
Councilman Dennis Foreman echoed Clemmons’ concerns.
The motion was made to put the ordinance on the table as a first reading and that motion died on the table due to the lack of a second.
