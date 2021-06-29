COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew announced last week a number of services designed to provide fans and guests of Lower.com Field with a world-class matchday experience. In advance of the opening match on July 3, the Crew have released robust plans including information on alternative transportations options, specifics on the numerous parking lots and garages, a comprehensive ingress and egress plan designed to mitigate traffic, and details on technological advances that will create a convenient and seamless experience.
“We are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience and creating deeper connections with our fans across every touchpoint at Lower.com Field,” said Columbus Crew Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Steve Lyons. “Our new home and its modern feel and cutting-edge technology reflect the forward-thinking environment of Columbus while still retaining its sense of community. Our priority is to provide personal, convenient and accessible encounters for fans that deliver a frictionless experience from the time of arrival, through each matchday element to departure. We are excited to open our doors on July 3 and unveil the convenience and innovation of Lower.com Field.”
RIDE SHARE AND BIKING
A designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up location on Hanover Street will provide a safe and convenient area for guests utilizing the Lyft and Uber.
Crew fans who prefer to pedal to the match can find a COGO Bike Station located at Nationwide Boulevard and Neil Avenue. Additionally, the club is finalizing bike valet operations to allow for additional transportation options and matchday convenience for supporters, with more details to be announced when available.
As the Olentangy Bike Trail runs alongside Lower.com Field, riders will have the option of utilizing the bike valet service before walking across the new pedestrian bridge which leads directly to the southwest gate of the stadium.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND FOOT TRAFFIC
Fans choosing to utilize COTA have two stops near Lower.com Field, both approximately a 10-minute walk to the stadium. Stop ID#5914 servicing Lines 3 and 8 is located at Neil Avenue and Brodbelt Lane, while stop ID#7083 will be at Nationwide and McConnell Boulevards. Service to Line 3 runs every 30 minutes, while Line 8 runs every 15 minutes.
In conjunction with the Columbus Police Department, the Crew have developed plans to ensure the safe arrival for fans, especially when on foot. Beginning at Hannover Street, traffic approaching the stadium on Nationwide Boulevard will be mostly pedestrian-only. Additionally, Columbus Crew Way, which serves as the western border of Lower.com Field, will be completely closed to vehicles beginning four hours before the match.
PARKING
Fans driving to Crew matches will have a number of convenient options for parking with 6,300 parking spaces located within a 10-minute walk of Lower.com Field and 13,000 within a 15-minute walk.
All Premium Ticket Holder lots are located west of the railroad tracks, include lots P1 (Hocking Lot), P2 (530 W. Spring Street) and P3 (600 W. Spring Street).
Located east of the railroad tracks, starting at Hanover Street, and running to Neil Avenue, the Crew have partnered with a number of lots and garages throughout the Arena District to provide more than 5,000 general parking spots.
Fans are encouraged to secure parking passes in advance as sales are now completely digital. Fans can utilize several apps including ParkColumbus and ParkMobile, in addition to the Arena District Parking website.
Additionally, electric vehicle charging stations are located in the Neil Avenue, McConnell and Marconi garages.
To ease the flow of traffic for fans after Crew matchdays, drivers in the Premium Ticket Holder lots will exit via Hocking Street and turn right onto Spring Street to access State Route 315 and Interstate 670. Cars in the general lots will head west on Nationwide Boulevard to Neil Street to access I-670 and Interstate 71.
INGRESS: TICKETING, SECURITY AND MOBILE TECHNOLOGY
Once at Lower.com Field, fans will have the ability to enroll in the Crew Express Access Program. In partnership with Wicket, the Crew Express Access Program will allow fans to utilize many services throughout the stadium.
Fans who opt-in have the ability to pair their ticket with their own face. By linking their ticketing account to their pictures, fans can enter the stadium without having to pull their phone out of their pocket. One glance at an iPad and fans can walk right into Lower.com Field.
Fans can be assured that the Crew and Wicket are dedicated to protecting fans and their data, especially biometrics, and the data will not be sold or shared, only used to provide fan experience benefits.
The Crew Express Account Program is optional. Traditional methods using the Crew Mobile App and mobile tickets will still be available for all Crew fans. Even these traditional methods have gotten a boost with the Axess self-service ticket turnstiles and pedestals. With the Axess system, each ticket is checked in .1 seconds.
By utilizing Evolv Technology, the world’s first and only touchless security screening solution, most fans won’t realize they’ve gone through a security screening. Lower.com Field guests will no longer have to stop and empty their pockets, as the cutting-edge technology will differentiate between personal items and threats.
Lower.com Field is the first stadium in the country to utilize Wicket, Axess, and Evolv Technology creating the first truly frictionless ingress experience.
Crew fans at Lower.com Field no longer have to worry about their cell phone battery running low. A network of kiosks from Lyte, a California based company that provides a mobile-smartphone-charging solution, will be featured throughout the stadium. Fans will have the option to rent a mobile battery pack to charge their phones while watching the match. As an added convenience, fans can return the battery pack at a number of Lyte kiosks available throughout the metro Columbus area.
The Crew officially open Lower.com Field when they host the New England Revolution on Saturday, July 3 [5 p.m. ET / ESPN and ESPN Deportes / 97.1 The Fan & 971TheFan.com (English); ColumbusCrew.com (Spanish)]. Information on single match, partial plans and full season ticket memberships can be found here.
The Black & Gold conclude a stretch of three games in eight days when they travel to face expansion side Austin FC on Sunday, June 27 at Q2 Stadium [8:00 p.m. ET / FS1 / 97.1 The Fan & 971TheFan.com (English); ColumbusCrew.com (Spanish)].
ABOUT COLUMBUS CREW
Columbus Crew is the first club in Major League Soccer. The Crew is operated by The Edwards Family and Haslam Sports Group. The Black & Gold are the 2020 MLS Cup Champions. The Club won its first MLS Cup championship in 2008 and also won the 2002 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup as well as MLS Supporters’ Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009. The 2021 campa
